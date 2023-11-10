Friends are great. They make us laugh, they support us through thick and thin, and they always know how to cheer us up. But even the best of friends have their limits.

There are some things you should just never share with your friend, no matter how close you are.

Here are a few examples.

Your bathroom habits

This is a no-brainer. No one wants to hear about your bowel movements or your urinary tract infection. Keep these details to yourself, please.

Your sex life

This is another topic that’s best left private. Sure, you can share some general details with your friend, but don’t get too graphic. You don’t want to make them uncomfortable.

You’ve had a crush on your friend’s ex

This is a recipe for disaster. If your friend finds out, they’re likely to be hurt and angry. And even if they don’t find out, it’s going to be awkward and uncomfortable for everyone involved.

Your negative opinions about their other friends

This is a recipe for disaster. If you tell your friend you don’t like one of their other friends, they’re likely to be offended. And even if they don’t agree with you, it’s going to make things awkward between you all.

You’ve committed a crime

This is a no-brainer. If you tell your friend about a crime you’ve committed, they could be considered an accessory. And if you’re caught, your friend could also be in trouble.

Of course, there are some things that are perfectly fine to share with your friend. But it’s important to be mindful of the things that could potentially hurt or damage your relationship.

If you’re unsure whether or not to share something with your friend, it’s always best to err on the side of caution.