5 persons dead in accident at Nkawkaw-Oframase

Five persons have been confirmed dead in a gory accident at Nkawkaw-Oframase in the Eastern Region.

According to the District Police Commander, DSP Foster Asante, a sprinter bus with registration number GC 6521-21 crashed into a stationary truck on Sunday dawn.

He said the commercial vehicle driver made a wrong overtaking leading to the incident.

The five people died instantly whereas five others sustained various degrees of injuries.

For the injured, DSP Asante said they were receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital and Kenop Care Hospital at Nkawkaw.

According to the commander, the driver was a spare driver.

He advised drivers to be careful with their speed, especially during weekends.