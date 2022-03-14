The matchday 20 games produced some intriguing results at the various stadia from Friday through to Sunday evening.
On Friday, AshantiGold SC finally made a return to winning ways against King Faisal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Accra Lions pipped Dreams FC by a lone goal.
Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park hosted Karela United and after 90 minutes of action, the home side recorded a 1-0 win over the Ayinase based side.
In the Sunday games, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park crashed Hearts of Oak by a lone goal to keep their top-four hopes in doubt.
Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium also recorded a 1-0 win over their city rivals, Legon Cities.
Medeama SC at the Akoon Park compounded Techiman Eleven Wonders’ woes with a 1-0 win.
Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bechem United.
At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Asante Kotoko hosted Bibiani Gold Stars.
The Porcupine Warriors, who are leading the league log, dismantled the debutants 5-0 to strengthen their lead on the top.
Full results:
- Aduana Stars 1-0 Hearts of Oak
- WAFA 1-0 RTU
- Accra Great Olympics 1-0 Legon Cities
- Medeama SC 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders
- Elmina Sharks 2-3 Bechem United
- Asante Kotoko 5-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
- Ashanti Gold SC 2-0 King Faisal
- Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Karela United
- Accra Lions 1-0 Dreams FC
Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Great Olympics are the top three teams while WAFA, Eleven Wonders and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.