The matchday 20 games produced some intriguing results at the various stadia from Friday through to Sunday evening.

On Friday, AshantiGold SC finally made a return to winning ways against King Faisal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Accra Lions pipped Dreams FC by a lone goal.

Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park hosted Karela United and after 90 minutes of action, the home side recorded a 1-0 win over the Ayinase based side.

In the Sunday games, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park crashed Hearts of Oak by a lone goal to keep their top-four hopes in doubt.

Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium also recorded a 1-0 win over their city rivals, Legon Cities.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park compounded Techiman Eleven Wonders’ woes with a 1-0 win.

Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bechem United.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Asante Kotoko hosted Bibiani Gold Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors, who are leading the league log, dismantled the debutants 5-0 to strengthen their lead on the top.

Full results:

Aduana Stars 1-0 Hearts of Oak

WAFA 1-0 RTU

Accra Great Olympics 1-0 Legon Cities

Medeama SC 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Elmina Sharks 2-3 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko 5-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Ashanti Gold SC 2-0 King Faisal

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Karela United

Accra Lions 1-0 Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars and Great Olympics are the top three teams while WAFA, Eleven Wonders and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.