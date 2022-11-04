Nigerian artiste Davido and his fiancee Chioma are mourning their little boy Ifeanyi who died on Monday, October 31.

The news of Ifeanyi’s death has come as a shock to many in the industry.

The three-year-old is reported to have drowned at his father’s Banana Island home on Monday, October 31.

His death is tragic as many are unable to come to terms with it.

Ifeanyi was loved by many, and it was clear from how much time Davido spent with him that every moment they shared together was fun.

Below are five moments Davido spent with his son before his unfortunate demise:

Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday

Ifeanyi turned three a week ago, and his celebrity parents showered him with sweet messages on social media while posting his cute photos.

His musician dad also prophesied that he will live to be greater than him while celebrating his big three moment.

Davido also threw a lavish third birthday party for Ifeanyi where the most loved kid was celebrated.

The singer was on the ground with Chioma and her mom.

A funny moment Davido shared with his son was when he hailed him for having two girls by his side during a photo session.

Davido’s last message to his son

2. Ifeanyi and Davido race

Ifeanyi was supposed to be Davido’s Olympic track champion like Usain Bolt.

The singer and his son had a cute race where Papa as he was fondly called was allowed to win.

The singer shared a video of himself introducing and showering accolades on his son as he tried to keep him still before their race.

3. Family time

It is no secret that Davido has other kids with different baby mamas, however, he is known always to be a present dad in his children’s lives, spoiling them with gifts.

On one occasion, he was hanging out with his children and was photographed carrying Ifeanyi while his other kids looked on during a photo moment.

4. Davido turns hypeman

Before Ifeanyi’s birthday, the little boy showed off his dance skills in his father’s house as a song played on TV.

Capturing the moment, Davido couldn’t help but hail his little boy who became shy when other people in the room noticed him. Ifeanyi was an energetic kid, and OBO was proud of him.

5. He enjoyed swimming moments

While visiting Dubai with his mum, she shared cute photos of the little boy swimming and having fun in a swimming pool with her.

Davido on some occasions couldn’t help but gush over how well his son was doing during swimming lessons. The music star carried the little boy into the pool and gave him instructions on what to do.