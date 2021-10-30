A private legal practitioner has downplayed Parliament’s directive to the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit the 499 candidates who were denied admission to the Ghana School of Law.

Lawyer Nana Adjei Baffour-Awuah maintained that, the directive has no binding effect on GLC which is the creation of statute.

Members of Parliament ( MP) voted in support of a motion filed by Majority Chief Whip, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, which prayed the House to compel the GLC to admit all candidates who passed the entrance examination.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Effutu MP described the actions of the GLC prior to the entrance examination, as unacceptable noting that, it has the tendency to make the law course unattractive to prospective applicants.

But lawyer Nana Adjei Baffour-Awuah vehemently disagreed with the assertion of the MP who is also a lawyer.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he said the decision of Parliament is artisan and populists.

He indicated that, the directive by Parliament puts “needless pressure” on the GLC when it passed the law governing their operations.

The legal practitioner feared such interference in the work of the GLC would open the floodgates for quacks in the profession.

“Even at the court people are complaining about misconduct of some judges and lawyers. This is worrying so the GLC must be allowed to do its work,” Mr Baffour-Awuah added.