A 45-year-old barber has been remanded into police custody for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

This incident is contrary to section 101 (2) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), a serious offence that carries significant legal consequences.

The incident is said to have taken place on the 7th of August at Nayilifond, a suburb of Yendi in the Northern region.

Razak is described as a physically challenged individual and a respected Muasin (someone who calls for prayers).

The alleged incident has sent shockwaves through the community and left residents in disbelief.

The case prosecutor, Inspector Nicodemus Yorke, informed the court that investigations were ongoing.

He pleaded with the court to grant more time for a thorough examination of the evidence and circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

Presiding over the matter, Judge Anthony Aduku-Aidoo remanded Razak into custody. The accused is set to reappear before the court on the 15th of August.

