A 40-year-old man has been arrested for posing as a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to defraud and extort money from unsuspecting customers of the company.

Felix Azumah operated in the Atta Kofi and Akum communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

His arrest follows complaints by residents to officers at the Amanfrom Police Station.

The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, said the suspect posed as a Revenue Collection and Disconnection Officer and extorted money from customers who fail to show receipts of recent payments of ECG bills.

“Mr. Azumah who resides in Breweniase has been moving from one house to another telling residents that he works with ECG and has been tasked by the company to disconnect customers and also supply customers with meters,” he said.

“The suspect routinely went around the community to disconnect customers and collect money from them. Mr. Azumah also took money from some people and promised to get them meters but the meters never came, hence, his mode of operation made some of the residents suspicious when they demanded to see his identification, which he couldn’t produce,” he added.

The suspect who was arrested by the Amanfrom Police Station is currently assisting in investigations after he was granted bail in a sum of GH¢10,000and one surety.

Mr. Obeng detailed that “people who impersonated ECG Officials to defraud customers and extort money from them are damaging the reputation of the company as their actions give people the impression that this is how the staff of the company operate.”

He commended the residents for their vigilance and implored customers to always verify the identity of persons who would visit their premises claiming to be ECG staff.

“When in doubt, always report such suspicious persons to the nearest ECG office or the police station or contact ECG on 0302611611.”

He indicated that ECG staff are professionally trained to deliver excellent customer service, urging customers to avoid third parties who are often referred to as “goro boys” and visit the ECG Office to transact business with the company.

He counselled customers to demand a receipt for every transaction they make at the ECG Office.