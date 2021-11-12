The Zimbabwe Republic Police have been given a seven-day ultimatum by human rights lawyers to hand over names of police officers who reportedly assaulted pupils from a High School.

This comes after the police detained 40 pupils following chaos at the school during which windows were smashed and the headmaster’s vehicle was stoned.

It is reported that the pupils were protesting the poor diet and learning condition they have been subjected to.

While many of them were left with serious injuries inflicted on them by the police called upon to intervene, others were whisked away.

The pupils were later released without charge.

For this, the lawyers are demanding the names of the police officers who assaulted the school children, predominantly minors.

“On behalf of parents and guardians of some Gokomere students, we have given the Officer in Charge of Masvingo Rural Police Station a seven-day ultimatum to investigate and respond by giving us names of police officers who brutally assaulted and tortured them on November 7 and 8,” the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights fumed.

