A 40-footer truck loaded with second-hand clothing crashed into some stores at Kantamanto yesterday, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.



The truck, with registration number GT 2875-10, was from Kantamanto to the second-hand clothing lane. On its way, the container on the truck suddenly fell, damaging a number of stores.



The container also damaged the front of the truck whereas the tyres burst in the process.

Some traders, who displayed and sold along the street, escaped by the skin of their teeth. No casualty was recorded.



The driver and mate of the truck also escaped unhurt, according to reports.



The Police were at the scene to manage the traffic situation.