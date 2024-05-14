Everyone is constantly busy, whether it is juggling work. school, family, or all of the above. That’s why it’s so important to find ways to unwind and take care of your mental health.

But how can we do that without adding more to our plate?

Licensed therapist Cat Hoggard Wagley shares her go-to relaxation methods that are guaranteed to boost your mental health.

4 Tiny Things You Can Do Every Day To Improve Your Mental Fitness

1. Disconnect from your job.

If you want to boost your mental health, it’s important to disconnect from your workday. Taking the time to disconnect allows you to hit the reset button and recharge yourself.

The best way to disconnect is by journaling your thoughts, explains Wagley. Write about your workday and any lingering thoughts you have. Add any comments or questions you’d like to save for the next workday then close the book.

Journaling allows you to reflect, which can help you process and then disconnect from your thoughts. After journaling, spend 30 minutes watching TikTok or playing video games.

Engaging in entertainment helps distract us from our unhelpful thoughts, explains Wagley.

Birmingham City University also suggests that enjoying a healthy dose of entertainment is:

A great source of advice.

It helps to build virtual social connections.

It improves your overall mood.

2. Reconnect with the important people in your life.

Another way to improve your mental health is by reconnecting with your partner, friends, or family, recommends Wagley.

Simply call someone or chat with your partner after work, but make sure to focus on the conversation and avoid distractions.

As Better Health Channel states, “The benefits of social connections and good mental health are numerous.”

Connecting with others helps to decrease anxiety and depression. Moreover, those with strong relationships tend to have high self-esteem, empathy, and trust in relationships. Better Health Channel also reports that people with strong relationships have stronger immune systems.

On the flip side, loneliness has been associated with poorer sleep patterns, higher blood pressure, and higher stress levels.

3. Create something new.

Set aside 15-20 minutes to get creative, advises Wagley. Whether it’s assembling a puzzle, painting, writing, or inventing a new recipe, letting your creativity flow boosts your mental health greatly.

According to Diverus Health, “Being creative can help increase positive emotions, reduce depressive symptoms and anxiety, and improve the function of our immune systems.”

Moreover, creativity helps let go of unhelpful thoughts you likely still carry from your job.

4. Take time away to focus on yourself.

Whether you’re soaking in a relaxing bath or getting lost in a good book, practicing mindfulness allows you to connect with your surroundings without feeling pressured to create anything, says Wagley.

Taking time for yourself, be sure to turn off all electronics. The point is to ground yourself back to reality.

According to NIH News In Health, those who practice mindfulness have greater enthusiasm for life and a better time relaxing. Moreover, activities such as meditation have been shown to reduce both anxiety and aggression.

Whether you’re into meditation, yoga, or just working out, practicing mindfulness techniques every day will help you unwind easier.

By fitting these activities into your evenings and spacing them out, you give yourself some personal time to unwind and reconnect with yourself, explains Wagler. Over time, this can lead to better mental health,