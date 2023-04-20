The Savannah Regional Police Command has arraigned four suspects before the Tamale Magistrate Court on Wednesday, with a provisional charge of murder.

This was over their alleged involvement in the murder of the late chief of Mujipe, Abdul-Rahman Bore in the Tuluwe Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District.

They include Baba Mohammed, 35, Yussif Ibrahim, 41, Nando 29 and Yaiyai 30.

Information gathered by JoyNews suggested that the suspects turned themselves in on Monday, April 17 after noticing that the police had given their names to the community to report at the Regional Command in relation to the murder of the deceased.

They were, however, remanded into police custody after a vigorous interrogation at the regional command the same day.

The suspects were accompanied by the assemblyman for the Gbung Electoral Area, in the East Gonja Municipality.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, JoyNews reported that the son of the murdered chief who was on admission revealed the names of some people alleged to be involved in the gruesome murder of his late father and chief of Mujipe to the police.

The son has since been treated and discharged from the hospital and is said to be doing well but outside Mujipe.

JoyNews’ sources further indicated that the police after picking the said names (suspects) also forwarded the names to some opinion leaders in the area including the Chief of Kikpande, Kikpandewura Kanyiti I and the assemblyman for Gbung to provide the suspects or be arrested, hence the current breakthrough by the police.

The Chief of Mujipe, Mujipewura Abdul-Rahman Bore was shot and killed at his palace in the Tuluwe Traditional Area on March 30 by some unknown assailants.

His son who was also shot, survived after he was rescued by police and rushed to hospital for medical attention.