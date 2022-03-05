Ten participants of the SES HD Plus and 3Music Film Industry Development Project have toured the offices of HD+ at Roman Ridge in Accra.

The tour was to enable participants familiarise themselves with operations of the digital television company.

Director of SES HD Plus, Theodore Asampong, who led the tour, took the trainees through their day-to-day activities.

The five-day practical training in music videography, entrepreneurship and business management is to offer professional and thought leadership training within the music and entertainment industry.

The music video workshop is the first of several industry development projects initiated by the 3Music Awards to socially impact society through music.

Director of SES HD Plus, Theodore Asampong, expressed his excitement about their partnership with 3Music on the special music video production workshop.

He said their vision at HD+ is to promote high definition television viewing in Ghana.

“We are very happy to be working with 3Music and you up and coming produces and directors to continue to produce the best quality picture that competes internationally,” he added.

Me Asampong was hopeful the videos of all the trainees after the workshop would be featured on HD Plus.

For her part, Marketing Manager for HD+, Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, said the partnership with 3Music’s industry development programme is to improve the video quality of television channels.

She noted that the 10 trainees will use the knowledge acquired to produce a new music video for award – winning artiste, Adina Thembi.

The video, Madam Abbiw-Williams said, will be premiered during the main night of the 5th annual 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022 at the Grand Arena.