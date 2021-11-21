The final funeral rites for the late Fire Officer Joseph Baidoo has been held at Ntranoa, a farming community close to Ankaful Prison Quarters in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abreem Municipality.

The late Baidoo, stationed at Swedru Fire station, lost his life while attempting to rescue some three persons from drowning in a well at Gomoa.

He was 35.

Joana Effinah, wife of the deceased, while reading her special tribute described her husband as dedicated, hardworking and a lovely man who went all out for his family.

She said her family had lost valuable asset as her husband couldn’t have the opportunity to say goodbye to them.

Tributes from his colleagues described him as hardworking and dutiful man.

“The service has indeed lost a gallant officer whose replacement will be difficult. Your demise has created vacuum at the Swedru Fire Command,” said DO3 Abdul Wusiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, used the occasion to appeal to the officers to endeavour to call for reinforcement whenever their rescue operation gets tedious.

The Council Chairman for Ghana National Fire Service, Anyimadu Antwi, announced establishment of scholarship scheme to sponsor the late officer’s daughter and children of all other officers who have died in line of duty.

He also announced the promotion of the late Baidoo to Assistant Divisional Office Grade III (ADO 3) posthumously.