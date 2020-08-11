About 32 companies under the flagship One District One Factory (IDIF) have been completed and operational, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam has said.

According to him, over GH₵2 billion has been disbursed to over 119 companies under the initiative which are at various stages of completion.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr Agyinsam indicated that, they provided the ‘soft loans’ to industries under IDIF to create employment opportunities in the country.

Lawrence Agyinsam and Ekosii Sen host, OB

The decision, he stated, has so far yielded results since about 32 have employed a lot of youth in the country.

The Exim Bank boss was happy at the feat chalked by the pharmaceutical companies who he said have been up to the task since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Have any of the pharmaceutical companies complained about funds since the outbreak of Coronavirus? It tells you the support the bank and government have given them,” he said.

Mr Agyinsam revealed that they have given monies to pharmaceutical companies in the country that have the World Health Organization accreditation to produce drugs.

The Exim Bank CEO also noted that about 160 small and medium scale enterprises have also benefited from the facility.

Mr Agyinsam said the Akufo-Addo government deserves commendation for such a flagship initiative that is creating jobs and will soon make Ghana African’s food basket.