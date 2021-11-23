30 candidates failed to write 2021 BECE in Wenchi

Thirty Junior High School (JHS) students who registered to write the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region failed to show up.

The absentee candidates are made up of 13 males and 17 females, out of a total of 2,058 candidates who registered in the Wenchi Municipality to write the BECE this year.

The Wenchi Municipal Examination Officer, Seth Mensah, disclosed this in an interview with Wenchi-based Radio, West Africa, on Friday.

“For those who did not show up to write the exams including two girls of Droboso L/A JHS have been reported dead, one of the boys also had traveled outside the country. One of the female candidates could not show up because she was pregnant while one other female candidate had given birth just a day before the commencement of the BECE,” he explained.

Mr Mensah said his office is yet to verify why the rest of the students did not turn up for the examination.

Wenchi Municipal Examination, Seth Mensah

He further stated that the eleven nursing mothers and 14 pregnant candidates who participated in this year’s BECE in the municipality completed successfully.

“Candidates are yet to choose Senior High Schools they wish to attend so let me caution the candidates not travel to enable them to get their desired schools selected,” Mr. Mensah advised.

Meanwhile, some candidates who have successfully written the BECE have expressed displeasure about their inability to select their schools before the examination.

The students bemoaned “some of us who want to travel outside the country for holidays are in a fix because we do not know when they will call us for the selection of schools”.