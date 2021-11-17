As we approach December, the weather gets drier and makes our lips look dry, chapped and cracked.

Having cracked and chapped lips are far from attractive, and you should do all you can to prevent it.

Lips get dried easily because they do not have oil glands like other parts of the body.

Incredibly dry weather can also cause your lips to get dried and chapped. Some drugs and medication are also responsible for giving you a chapped lip.

How to prevent having dried and cracked lips:

Use a non-irritating lip balm: Any lip balm, lip gloss or lipstick that makes your lips feel like they are burning or tingling is not good for you and is irritating your lips. Drink plenty of water: Sometimes, your lips are dry because you are thirsty. Stay hydrated always to prevent having chapped lips. Stop biting and licking your lips: Licking your lips is the easiest thing to do when you feel your lips are dried, but they make your lips feel more dried because they evaporate quickly.

Always apply lip balm several times a day and even before bed to have your lips look plump, alive, and luscious.