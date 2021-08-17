Some guys normally start thinking why will a lady just hate me for no reason? No, no, that’s wrong. It might be from your behaviours such as:

1. Man child

What I mean by a man child is a man who behaves like a child, such guys women do find it very difficult to start up a relationship with them, because of their behaviour, even with muscles, beards and others woman still see them as kids in their eyes

2. Overly emotional guys

Some men are so emotional it’s good, but you don’t have to overdo it because it will make a lady see you as someone who is not strong enough to handle your own affairs. Be strong as a man and also be able to own up to your responsibilities because women love guys to keep their emotional attraction in him and not the other way around.

3. Sleep guys

I myself hate guys who always sleep while their mates are outside hustling. We all know that sleep is for those who are broke, so as a man, don’t end up sleeping. You always make those dreams become a reality, as a man, always hustle, so you can take care of yourself and your woman and make your life better.