A urologist with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has endorsed the proposition that men can reduce the risk of prostate cancer with frequent sexual intercourse.

There are widely held claims that people who have at least twenty-one times of ejaculation in a month have a reduced potential of suffering from prostate cancer during old age.

Although these claims are yet to be proven with a scientific study, Dr. Kwaku Addai Arhin Appiah says the reason underlying the emerging concept is plausible.

“The reason behind this sounds quite good. If you allow the toxin to stay in there, then the risk of prostate cancer is increased. In time past, the conventional knowledge was that too much of indiscriminate sex could lead to prostate cancer because you may pick up viral infection and you become oncogenic and increase your potential of having prostate cancer. But the new concept seem to have a sound reasoning. It hasn’t entered the books yet but still in the public domain,” he said.

Speaking on Luv In the morning on Luv FM, on Monday, Dr. Appiah advised men to have sex with their partners regularly, at least three times a week.

Prostate cancer is one of the prevalent forms of cancer among men, especially with the black race.

This, according to research, is due to the low levels of vitamin D in black men.

One in four black males are prone to developing prostate cancer with persons having family history of breast cancer being the most likely to be affected.

One out of thirty-six Ghanaian men are likely to die from prostate cancer.

Symptoms of prostate cancer include frequency in urination, urgency of urination, reduced urine retention and urine hesitancy.

There is currently no cure for prostate cancer but treatment to reduce its virulence is available.

“Whether herbal or orthodox, there is no medicine that cures prostate cancer. It can reduce its venom. It will kill you overtime,” Dr. Appiah told host, David Akuetteh.

Currently, prostate cancer treatment is not captured on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr. Appiah is advocating for the treatment of the disease to be added to the national health policy to reduce cost burden on persons living with the medical condition.

“The cost of investigation and treatment of prostate cancer is way above the pockets of the average Ghanaian and even the affluent ones. If the government has been magnanimous to include cervical cancer in the NHIS then it should do so with prostate cancers,” he added.