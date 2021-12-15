Nobody intends to date a married man. Women would prefer to avoid all issues in their lives as much as possible by socializing with an unattached person.

But, every now and then, circumstances arise that allow you to grow and connect with such a man.

Before you fall for a married man, consider the following three drawbacks.

There will be a lack of trust in the connection

You should never date a married man because you would be cheating on his wife. What do you think he’ll do if another attractive lady comes along and he betrays his wife’s trust?

You won’t be able to force him to meet your family or friends

An affair with a married man is essentially a private relationship that you must protect with your life. In the instance of a married woman having an affair with a married man, the aspect of secrecy is multiplied.

You cannot celebrate your relationship with your family or friends, even if he is the love of your life.

He won’t commit to a long-term relationship with you

A man who is in an unpleasant or unsatisfied marriage may get swept away by your wonderfulness. “I’ve never felt this way before, and I can imagine myself spending the rest of my life with you,” he might even say.

This may appear to be a promise to work together in the future. It isn’t. Don’t mix up his affection for the way you make him feel with his love for you and his commitment to you.