The Kumasi Metropolitan Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, granted bail with five sureties each to three students of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) who have been charged with attempted robbery.

They are said to have attempted to snatch a taxicab from a driver last Friday [August 12, 2022].

They are to reappear in court on September 1, 2022.

The three students have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and unlawful damage.

The Presiding judge, Abdul Razak Musah, granted them GH¢80,000 bail with five sureties each.

Two of them [names withheld] are 17 years old.

The third person, a 19-year-old has been named as Kwadwo Osei Asubonteng.

According to the prosecution, the three suspects, all final year students, were said to have hired a taxi from the Santasi roundabout area around 11:00 PM on Friday to their home.

They are said to be day students.

Midway through the journey, when they got to the Golden Tulip (Rattray Park) area, they pulled out knives and ordered the driver to surrender the vehicle.

The driver struggled with them, forcing the car to veer off the road and crashed into a tree near the Vienna City Night Club.

The loud noise from the accident attracted a number of people from the pub who rushed out apparently to rescue those in the vehicle.

But when they got closer, the driver screamed: “armed robbers, armed robbers” forcing one of the students, to take to his heels while the other two were arrested.

The older one, Kwadwo Osei Asubonteng is the one who is said to have bolted from the scene.

The two arrested were taken to the Kumasi Central Police Station for questioning. That led to the arrest of the third suspect – Asubonteng.

School authorities were informed by the police and it was confirmed that the suspects were indeed students of Opoku Ware School.

“It is on record that the three suspects had been withdrawn from the boarding house,” the school said in a statement on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.