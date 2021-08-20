Three persons have been injured in an accident involving a Police car, a tricycle locally referred to as Aboboyaa, and a motorbike.

The accident, according to a witness, Wilfred Otempong, occurred at about 9:00 am on Friday.

This was a few metres away from Paloma Hotel on the Ring Road towards Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Speaking exclusively to Adomonline.com, Mr Otempong blamed the tricycle rider for the accident.

He explained the traffic light on the stretch was not working, hence, it was a watch-and-go situation.

However, the tricycle rider crashed the police vehicle which was already on the main road and crashed into the driver’s side, leaving it badly damaged.

It went on to hit the motor rider who was also on the stretch, causing him to fall.

The policeman, after being rescued, complained of pains in his chest while the others also sustained various injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital inside a taxi.

