The 2021 Auditor-General’s report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies has raised concerns over salary payments to the sum of GH¢1,112,896.00 made at the Finance Ministry.

The amount, according to the report, was between January 2020 to December 2021.

They have been identified as Allotey Eamon James with staff ID; TAMF1902 who received payments for a year, both Kwakye Nana Yaw Asiedu; TAMF1906 and Adam Habibu; TAMF0016 received 24 months.

However, the names of the recipients could not be traced on the nominal roll of the Ministry, according to the report.

The Auditor-General has, therefore, recommended that the money should be recovered from the Chief Director and the payroll validators of the Finance Ministry.

This comes a few weeks after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced that government has uncovered hundreds of ghost names on its payroll.

The names, according to Dr Bawumia, have more than one Controller and Accountant General Department account with different employee numbers.