The Ministry for the Interior has declared Monday, 28th December 2020 as a public holiday.



A statement signed by sector Minister, Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, 22 December 2020, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo made the declaration by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601).



This, according to the statement, is because 26 December 2020, which is ‘Boxing Day’, is a statutory public holiday that falls on a Saturday.



Therefore, it becomes necessary for Monday, 28 December 2020 to be observed as an additional public holiday.



Read the full statement below:



DECLARATION OF MONDAY, 28TH DECEMBER 2020 AS AN ADDITIONAL HOLIDAY



Dec 22, 2020



The general public is hereby notified that, Saturday, 26th December 2020 marks ‘BOXING DAY’ which is a statutory public holiday.



However, 26th December, 2020 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 28th December 2020 as an Additional Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country



Signed:



AMBROSE DERY (MP)



MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR