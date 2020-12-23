The sky was filled with joy as the Joy Nine Lessons and Carols took flight Monday night.

At the Kokomlemle offices of The Multimedia Group, various groups ministered songs to commemorate an eventful year as it draws to a close.

Considering the peculiar nature of challenges associated with 2020, it was only right that the team climaxes it with songs of hope and resolve to pursue the coming year.

The final presentation was just as enchanting as advertised with thrill and high spirits.

The Multimedia Choir, the Harmonious Chorale, the sensational band Kwan Pa Band among others graces the occasion.

MORE:

Below are some pictures from the event which evoked the onset of Christmas.

Myjoyonline.com’s photojournalists; David Andoh, Florence Aniagya, Naomi Lamptey, Ametame Akosua Mawutor were at the scene and they captured the event.

From the facilities of JoyNews and Joy FM’s Studio 99, the event was simulcast with musical setups in both studios and the building’s forecourt to entertain the audience with a seamless concert.