A total of 279 Ghanaians and 107 foreigners were arrested in a joint security operation in the five regions of the North and in some parts of Burkina Faso, Togo and Ivory Coast.

National Security Advisor, Emanuel Okyere, stated the joint operation was intelligence led and intended to ward off terrorists, criminals and their elements from the countries.

He noted the operation to a large extend was successful.

