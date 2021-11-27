The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the 2022 budget will free the nation from the apron strings of borrowing which has bedeviled the nation’s socio economic and political history.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa said this when he was addressing party communicators in Takoradi in the Western Region as part of series of regional engagements geared towards strengthening and equipping party communicators with the requisite knowledge and skills to effectively communicate government policies and programmes that will resonate with the masses.

According to him, “the 2022 budget will, in an unprecedented manner, revolutionalise public finance in the country.”

He said the introduction of the E-levy of 1.75 percent on mobile money transactions will permanently freeze the habitual introduction of taxes on fuel since the PNDC era.

Mr Asamoa further explained that the introduction of the E-levy will resolve the nation’s debt stock debacle that stands at 334 billion Ghana cedis

“This budget is a complete breakaway from the politics of borrowing because the E-levy will deal with the excessive government borrowing with cutting throat interest,” he added.

Again, Mr Asamoa said studies have proven that E-commerce in the country has grown from 35 Billion Ghana Cedis and is estimated to hit a whopping one trillion Ghana cedis equivalent to 164 billion dollars by December 2021.

“E-Levy is a new economy, a brand new economy,” the Director of Communications stressed.

He opined that this is a gold mine that the nation cannot ignore and questioned the prudence of going to the IMF which he claims is the National Democratic Congress’ position.

Mr Asamoa used the platform to urge party communicators to be confident when touting the benefits embedded in 2022 budget statement.

He also charged them to use the knowledge and skills gained to turn the Western and Western North Regions into strong holds of the NPP.