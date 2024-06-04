The Ghana Kidney Association has commended the government and the National Health Insurance Authority for its swift intervention to absorb the cost of dialysis for kidney patients in the country.

This comes after years of public outcry by the patients and their guardians over the exorbitant cost of the treatment which waned their pockets.

But while appreciating the efforts of the government, the association, in a press statement, is imploring the government to extend its temporary cost relief policy to a permanent coverage for all kidney patients as seen in other African countries.

“While we applaud government for this temporary relief which we believe could keep some patients alive for the next 6 months, we urge government to translate this temporary relief to a permanent one covering all patients’ categories as has been established in some African countries like Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Tanzania and Sudan,” the statement signed by the President of the Association, Prof. Sampson Antwi, read.

The government through the National Health Insurance Authority announced a cost relief for kidney patients in the country.

The cost absorption policy would see 100% support offered for children under 18 years and patients aged 60 years and above.

Patients between 19 years and 59 years are expected to also receive two free dialysis sessions per month.

“Although this support is restricted to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital and the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, we appreciate government and the NHIA for this gesture” the statement read.

The association, however, anticipates prompt reimbursement for service under the policy which is devoid of undue delays as they believe have characterized some NHIA payments.

The group further urged the government to expedite process to pass the submitted draft legislative framework for organ transplant.

“Organ transplant is the ultimate and most cost-effective kidney replacement therapy,” the statement read.