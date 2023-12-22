A 24-year-old graduate was stripped, beaten and robbed in a moving taxi at Haatso around 7:30 pm on December 20th, 2023.

According to her, the driver insisted on using a different route to avoid traffic after which she was harassed and robbed of all her belongings.

“I was in a moving taxi around 7:00 pm with three men and the driver said he wanted to change route because of traffic. As I turned my head to see the traffic he was complaining about, the man sitting by me removed my dress and tied my head with it” she narrated.

“They asked for my phone password and I gave it to him. They searched my bag and took everything in it. I tried to raise my head and call for help but anytime I did, they hit me. They told me to be calm if I want to stay alive. After getting what they wanted, they threw me out of the car and sped off,” she told Maxwell Agbagba of Joy’s Security Desk.

The victim’s mother is unhappy about how the police is handling the matter. She called for vigilance especially in the festive season.

“We requested CCTV footage of the incident but the police are not cooperating with us. An officer told me that a similar thing happened to his sister about three months ago. We are not safe and I think the police are not helping us so we should help each other, especially in this festive season” she said.