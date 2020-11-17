

A report launched by Child Rights International has revealed that 2,180 children have contracted COVID-19 as of November 9, 2020.

The Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, who made the revelation, said the research was done in 589 communities across the country.



According to the report, out of 2,180 children who contracted the virus, 1,161 were girls and 1,019 were boys where four deaths have been recorded-three boys and a girl- between the ages of one to 14 years.



On the effects of the closure of schools on the lives of children in the house, the research unveiled that children were unhappy in the home as most were exposed to abuses and over 70% of the children claimed that they had no support or encouragement from their parents regarding their studies.



Moreover, 89% of the children complained that the distance learning platforms had not been effective as compared to the classroom setting despite the substitute measures put in place.



The analyses on TV and Radio reached 32% of children except in the Greater Accra Region. Digital platforms reached only 5% of children in the Bono, Ahafo, Ashanti, Western and Eastern Regions.



The report suggested that literacy activities have reduced drastically for children due to school closure and access to reading materials.