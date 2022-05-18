Samira Bawumia receives Global Humanitarian Award in Atlanta

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has been honoured with several accolades in the United States of America (USA) for her stellar interventions in maternal and child health, education, and women empowerment.

She was the recipient of the Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia (GWAG) Global Humanitarian Award for her “outstanding and life-transforming contribution towards the empowerment of women and children, through initiatives that align with GWAG’s causes in healthcare and education”.

Mrs Bawumia was the Special Guest of Honour at the 7th Annual Maternity Fundraising Gala of GWAG held at the Atlanta City Hall, Georgia, where she picked up the award over the weekend.

She was also awarded another honour from the Atlanta City Council.

In a citation bearing the signatures of all members and the seal of the Atlanta City Council, she was singled out for “her tireless work on the many issues that impact families across the globe”.

The Macon-Bibb County recognised her tremendous efforts in various sectors.

Mayor of Macon-Bibb County, Georgia, Lester M. Miller, proclaimed and urged the county “to commend her in her efforts to save lives, improve livelihoods, empower women, and protect the environment.”

Adding her own applause was Senator Donzella James, a Member of the Georgia State Senate.

“Be it resolved that Samira Bawumia is recognised and commended for her many wonderful accomplishments and extended sincere best wishes for continued health, happiness and prosperity,” She said in a written resolution bearing her signature and seal.

GWAG crowned Mrs Bawumia out of over 100 personalities from more than 10 countries for her “unwavering and life-saving support for the vulnerable and underprivileged, through various social interventions that transcend the shores of Ghana”.

Through the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), the Second Lady has transformed the lives of uncountable marginalised women and deprived children and boosted girl child education.