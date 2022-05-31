The Jasikan Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her day-old baby in a pit toilet.

She was arrested alongside an elderly woman, believed to be her mother, who is said to have helped the 21-year-old to commit the act.

The incident is said to have happened on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Residents through their vigilance noticed the disappearance of the day-old baby and launched a search party after confronting the two – mother of the baby and the elderly woman.

The two then led them to the pit where the baby was found dead.

The body of the baby has since been deposited at the Jasikan Hospital morgue.