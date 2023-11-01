The Black Stars of Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in their first Group I games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Ghana will face the Barea on November 17 and according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the game will be played in Kumasi

“Ghana will open her 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. According to FIFA, the game is scheduled for 16:00Hrs kick off on Friday, November 17, 2023,” a communique from the Ghana FA said on Tuesday.

It continued, “The Black Stars will be aiming to kick start the World Cup qualifying campaign on a good note in their quest for another appearance on the World Cup having made it to the last edition in Qatar 2022.”

After the game against Madagascar, the Black Stars will travel to Comoros to play against their national team in the second game of the qualifiers.

Already, coach Chris Hughton is putting together his squad for the two crucial upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Guezzaz Samir has been appointed to officiate the game.

He will be assisted by Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Naciri Hamza (Assistant II) and EL Jaafari Noureddine (Fourth Referee). Nigeria’s Shaibu Amadu is the Referee Assessor as Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria operates as the Match Commissioner.