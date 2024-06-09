Ghana coach, Otto Addo anticipates a challenging match against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to face CAR in the fourth round of matches at Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, with the game kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

Reflecting on their recent comeback victory against Mali in Bamako during the third round, Addo emphasized the difficulty of the upcoming match against CAR.

“It’s going to be very difficult. For everyone who thinks we can just play them, I don’t think it will happen,” said the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

“They’re doing well, especially in the offensive transitions. They’re very dangerous; they showed that in the 1-1 draw against Mali,” he added.

The Black Stars currently stand third in Group I with six points. A victory would significantly bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.