Jordan Ayew is expected to captain Ghana against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars will host the Barea at the Baba Yara Stadium in their Group I opener with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

On Friday, Ayew will to lead the team, securing a starting position ahead of his elder brother and current captain, Andre Ayew.

Deputy captain, Thomas Teye Partey is out of the squad due to an injury.

The second deputy skipper for the team, Richard Ofori will not start the game which means the Crystal Palace forward will lead the team.

The Black Stars is aiming for an auspicious beginning to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, seeking a convincing victory over Madagascar in Kumasi.

With the second-round match scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Ghana plays guests to Comoros at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni.

The team is setting the stage for a successful campaign in their quest for World Cup qualification.