The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Comoros at the Stade de Moroni in their second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Both teams will be hoping to make it two wins from two in World Cup qualifying when Comoros host Ghana on Tuesday.

Comoros defeated Central African Republic 4-2 on Friday, while Ghana beat Madagascar 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

After seeing their fellow East African islanders push Ghana hard in the opening round of fixtures, Comoros will retain genuine belief of causing a major upset against the Black Stars on Tuesday afternoon.

Having only become a FIFA member in 2005, the Coelacanths have never qualified for a World Cup before. In fact, their win against CAR was their first-ever victory in World Cup qualifying. Younes Zerdouk’s side scored two own goals during the encounter but came from behind to earn an impressive win.

Comoros actually qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time at the most recent tournament in Cameroon last year, with their historic 3-2 win against Ghana taking them through to the first knockout stage at their opponents’ expense. They were beaten 2-1 by the hosts after putting in an excellent display.

Clearly, Zerdouk’s side have nothing to fear when they face Ghana once again in Moroni, as they look to maintain their position at the top of Group I.

Indeed, that defeat to Comoros was one of the lowest points in Ghana’s history, as the four-time AFCON champions crashed out at the group stage for the first time since 2006.

Ghana have made it to four of the last five World Cups since qualifying for their first-ever World Cup in that year, meaning head coach Chris Hughton will firmly be expected to maintain their impressive record in that regard. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss took charge of the Black Stars in March earlier this year, with their narrow win against Madagascar making it four from eight games so far.

They had to leave it late with Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams – who switched allegiances from Spain ahead of the World Cup last year – finally breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute of injury time after powerfully headed home a cross from Gideon Mensah. While it was not the perfect start in terms of performance, winning is ultimately all that counts.

Ghana’s biggest threat to claiming top spot in Group I – and an automatic spot at the World Cup in 2026 in the process – is likely to be Mali, but they will certainly not be taking Comoros for granted after their humbling experience in Cameroon last year.

Team News

Comoros are unlikely to make any changes to a winning team after beating CAR, meaning Hertha Berlin forward Myziane Maolida should retain his place in attack after scoring on his international debut in the 4-2 victory.

Zerdouk used five substitutes during his side’s win, suggesting that he has total confidence in his developing playing squad.

Ghana, meanwhile, are without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey due to a groin injury.

Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of the game after failing to pass a late test. The Besiktas defender limped off in the game against Madagascar.

Mohammed Kudus is also being accessed by the medical team. The West Ham United forward failed to complete the training on Monday due to minor pains.

Despite putting in a relatively limp performance in their opening qualifying fixture, Hughton may keep faith with the same group of players, meaning Premier League stars Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo could flank the visitors’ attack.

Comoros possible starting lineup:

Boina, Bakari, Zahary, M’Dahoma, Abdallah; Bourhane, Selemani, M’Changama; Youssouf, Maolida, Ahamada

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ofori; Seidu, Opoku, Amartey, Mensah; Samed, Baba, Kudus; Ayew, Williams, Semenyo

Where will the game be played?

The game will be staged at the Stade de Moroni

What is the kick-off time?

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT

What are the match officials?

Mauritanian match official, Bouh Abdel Aziz has been named to officiate the game.

He will be assisted by Diba Hamedine (Assistant I), Youssef Mohamed Mahmoud (Assistant II) and Diou Moussa Alassane (Fourth referee)

Meanwhile, Efong Nzolo Jérôme from Gabon will work as Referee Assessor while Shongwe William Makinati from Eswatini will work as Match Commissioner.

Prediction

Comoros 0-1 Ghana