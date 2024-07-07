Ghana will kick off its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign at home against Angola, followed by an away match in Niger during the week of September 2-10, 2024.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently announced the fixtures for the qualifiers, which will run from September to November 2024, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for 2025.

In October, Ghana will face Sudan twice, first hosting the 1970 African champions in Kumasi and then travelling for the return leg between October 7-15, 2024.

November will see the Black Stars final push in the qualifiers, with a trip to Luanda to play Angola before wrapping up their campaign against Niger at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Key dates:

Matchdays 1 & 2: September 2-10, 2024

Matchdays 3 & 4: October 7-15, 2024

Matchdays 5 & 6: November 11-19, 2024

The top two teams from Group F will qualify for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held in Morocco next year.

Otto Addo’s squad aims to reclaim their past glory in African football, having previously won the title in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982.