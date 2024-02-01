Kingmakers in the Ashanti region want the flagbearer of the New patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be sworn-in as President and Vice President respectively on 7th January, 2025.

These are the words of Old Tafo Member of Parliament(MP), Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

“The people of the Ashanti region said they want to see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the President of the Republic of Ghana and they also said that the ticket that is going to give us that victory is a ticket that includes Mathew Opoku Prempeh,” he disclosed on Accra-based Citi FM.

According to Mr Assafuah, the people believe Dr. Prempeh is the best to partner Dr. Bawumia to take Ghana to its next level from 2025.

“The people of Ashanti region and the Chiefs, are all telling us that they want that ticket, the Bawumia and NAPO ticket and that ticket is going to give us victory in 2024,” he added.

The NPP flagbearer was expected to name his running mate in December 2023 but asked the National Executive Council (NEC) for an extension for further consultations.

However, Dr Opoku Prempeh, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), have been rumoured as frontrunners.

Others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in Ashanti, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, are making the rounds as well.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful are also said to be contenders.

