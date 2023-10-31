The Minority caucus in Parliament has sent a stern warning to the government as the House prepares to receive the 2024 economic policy and budget statement presentation.

Speaking and welcoming colleagues back to transact business in the House, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson said they are ready to give the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and government a showdown should they introduce any policy that will further affect Ghanaians.

He also assured Ghanaians that his side will strictly scrutinise the budget and reject any unpleasant changes.

Asantehene replies Dormaahene