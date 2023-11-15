The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has touted the effort of government in restoring Ghana’s economy on the path of growth that will create more jobs.

According to him, the economy since last year and the beginning of the first half of 2023 has progressed steadily.

Presenting the 2024 budget statement on Wednesday, Mr Ofori-Atta attributed the success story to the prompt deployment of strong fiscal and monetary policy measures.

“So far, growth in 2023 has been more resilient than expected, inflation has declined in line with the fundamentals, the fiscal and external balances have improved, and the exchange rate has stabilised,” he said.

He stated that, the Akufo-Addo led administration is determined to maintain fiscal discipline to ensure the stability of the economy.

The Finance Minister further reiterated that, the government has turned the corner relative to the economic challenges before the successful completion of the first review of the IMF programme.

“We turned the corner when we completed the IMF first review. We turned the corner when inflation started declining from 54 1 in December to 35.2 in October 2023. The recovery is indeed real and is here to stay,” he touted.

ALSO READ: