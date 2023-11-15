The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been diligent in its seven years in office to provide power supply stable and keep lights on.

According to him, government has invested GH¢32.7 billion to keep the lights on.

The Minister revealed this during the presentation of the 2024 budget statement in parliament on Wednesday as he outlined some investments made so far.

Mr Ofori-Atta noted that, the said amount was also to support the growth of businesses in the country.

He stated the government has also invested GH¢25.3 billion to facilitate the repositioning of the financial sector and enhance its ability to assist business operations.

“To date, the Development Bank Ghana has facilitated GH¢1 billion in competitive financing for the private sector, and GIRSAL continues to mitigate risks in the agriculture sector, the Finance Minister added.

Additionally, he said government has supported 100,000 young graduates to secure workplace experience and employment by investing GH¢2.4 billion in NABCO.

To build road and transport infrastructure to improve connectivity and productivity, Mr Ofori-Atta pointed out that another GH¢7.1 billion was invested.

He noted that, government also invested GH¢541.5 million in 169 1D1F enterprises to scale-up value addition and provided 140,000 additional jobs.

Aside from these, the Minister said over 2.3 million jobs have been created in the private and public sectors (approximately 900,000 in the private sector and 1.4 million in the public sector).

Meanwhile, Mr. Ofori-Atta pledged government is “determined to do more to boost the capacity of the private sector to expand productivity and create jobs.”