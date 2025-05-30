2024/25 GHPL MD33 preview: Kotoko host Medeama as Holy Stars tackle Nations

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League is reaching a thrilling climax as Matchday 33 fixtures are set to take place on Sunday, June 1, across various stadiums nationwide.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, FA Cup finalists Asante Kotoko will face off against Medeama SC in a highly anticipated encounter.

Meanwhile, relegated Legon Cities will battle Accra giants Hearts of Oak at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Golden City Park will see Berekum Chelsea square off against second-placed Bibiani GoldStars, as Basake Holy Stars prepare to host league leaders Nations FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium.

In other fixtures, Karela United will welcome Young Apostles to the Aliu Mahama Stadium, while relegation-threatened Accra Lions take on Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in a crucial showdown.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex will go head-to-head with Aduana FC, and fourth-placed Heart of Lions will host Bechem United at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures: