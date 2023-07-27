Captain Lindsey Horan came to the rescue of defending champions the United States after the Netherlands had threatened an upset at the Women’s World Cup.

New Manchester City signing Jill Roord put the Dutch on course for a famous win after a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

The Stars and Stripes have been a superpower on the world stage, winning their previous 13 matches spanning three tournaments, but they struggled to break down a resolute Netherlands defence until Horan equalised with a header from a corner.

In a repeat of the 2019 final – which the USA won 2-0 in Lyon – Savannah DeMelo fired wide when the game was goalless while Trinity Rodman forced Daphne van Domselaar into a fingertip save moments after the Dutch had taken the lead.

It looked like being a bitterly frustrating day for the USA when Julie Ertz had a header deflected behind before Horan equalised.

The United States stay top of Group E with four points from two games – the same number as the Netherlands who trail on goal difference.

“We performed brilliantly and at times it was really fantastic,” said Netherlands coach Andries Jonker. “You have to be happy with 1-1.

“These games are battles from the first second to the last. The only thing you can say is that women’s football has evolved incredibly.

“We’re there, along with the US, and I’m very satisfied with that.”

The USA face Portugal next at Eden Park, Auckland, on Tuesday (08:00 BST) while the Netherlands play Vietnam in Dunedin at the same time.

Portugal and Vietnam, who are both yet to record a point, play their second group game in Hamilton on Thursday (08:30 BST).