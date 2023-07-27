Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez said having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo on her leg does not mean she is anti-Lionel Messi.

Rodriguez, 25, has received criticism on social media, with fans claiming the artwork is disrespectful to Argentina star Messi.

Messi and Portugal’s Ronaldo are long-term rivals and are regarded as the best players of their generation.

“At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” Rodriguez said on Instagram.

“I’m not having a bad time because of you [fans] but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy.

“Can’t you have an idol or a player you like? Messi is our great captain in the national team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 [Ronaldo] does not mean that I hate Messi.”

Messi, 36, and Ronaldo, 38, have 12 Ballons d’Or between them – the trophy awarded to the world’s best player in a calendar year.

The pair’s rivalry developed while Inter Miami’s Messi was at Barcelona and Al Nassr’s Ronaldo played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

Rodriguez, who also has a tattoo of Argentina legend and former World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona on her thigh, has called for fans to be more open-minded.

“What is the problem? We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country,” said Rodriguez.

“Please understand that this is football and everyone has appreciation. Their preferences and highlighting one does not mean burying the other.

“Enough. It tires me, it hurts me.”

Rodriguez came on as a substitute in Argentina’s 1-0 defeat by Italy in their Women’s World Cup Group G opener.

They play South Africa on Friday.