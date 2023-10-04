Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM and Ghana number one sports station, Asempa FM will bring listeners an extensive coverage of the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress.

This is to bring them up to speed about the crucial elections to be held in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

A team of competent sports journalists will be at the venue for the extensive coverage.

There will be more updates on Adomonline.com.

Already, GFA has moved their Secretariat Tamale to provide the needed logistics for the elections.

Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen, Executive Council members, and football administrators among other football personalities are expected to converge at Tamale for the elections.

Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will go unopposed following the disqualification of his opponent, George Afriyie.

Below are the candidates vying for various positions: