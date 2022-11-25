Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed appreciation to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as the Minority and Majority caucuses for their support in his trying times.

The embattled Minister made the remarks while presenting the 2023 budget statement on Thursday.

Mr Ofori-Atta stated he was grateful for the MPs’ decision to participate in the process despite earlier agitations and will forever remain grateful.

“I’m eternally grateful to the leadership of NPP, the Majority Caucus and the Minority caucus.

“I thank you for your decision to participate in the budget presentation and approval,” he said.

Some 98 NPP MPs had threatened to boycott Thursday’s budget if it is presented by the embattled Minister.

But after a meeting with the NPP Council of Elders and leadership, the MPs bowed to the pressure to rescind their decision.