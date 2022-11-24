Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has pledged the commitment of government to ensure fiscal discipline amidst the prevailing economic challenges.



Presenting the 2023 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday, the Minister assured government will spend every dime collected in the form of taxes well.

“There will be fiscal discipline, every pesewa will be spent well,” he announced.

The Minister also told Parliament that the government was determined to change the narrative as he admitted the country was going through difficult times.

ALSO READ:

We feel betrayed by Majority over the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta – Haruna Iddrisu

Former MP begs 98 NPP MPs over Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta proposed a 2.5% increment in the Value Added Tax (VAT), stating it forms part of measures to revamp the economy.