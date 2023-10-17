The 2023 Asempa FM fitness and fun festival has been successfully launched.

The official launch took place at the premises of Multimedia Group in Kokomlemle, Accra on Tuesday, October 17.

This year’s event promises to be exciting with goodies for listeners.

16 teams are expected to compete in the football competition together with other exciting games.

The event will happen at Accra Academy on Saturday, October 21,2023.

Before the games at Accra Academy, the competing teams are expected to gather at the premises of Multimedia at 6:00 a.m.

Together with the Asempa sports team, the competing teams will jog to Accra Academy where the event will be held.

Speaking at the official launch, head of Sports for Asempa FM and Adom FM, Enock Kwesi Warlanyo expressed his appreciation to the competing teams and assured this year’s event will be extraordinary.

Musicians, actors and actresses are all expected to grace this year’s Asempa FM’s fitness and fun festival.

Below are the fixtures for the football competition:

Towing Stars v West Stars

Mamponse Keep Fit v Native FC Supporters Union

KG Keep Fit Club v Focus Keep Fit Club

Odornah Plot 2 v Awoshue Keep Fit

Alijara FC v Chorkor Tampico

Die Hard Supporters v Odorkor Keep Fit Club

Adenta New Legon FC v Future Leaders Keep Fit Club

Odornah Garage v Jolo Fun Club