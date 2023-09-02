Vice President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has hinted that Black Stars squad against the Central African Republic (CAR) will be announced on Monday.

Ghana will host CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in the final Group E game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

With less than five days for the game to be played, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team is yet to announce his squad for the game.

However, Mr. Addo, who also serves as the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars in an interview said injuries are part of the reasons why the list has delayed but said it could be named anytime soon.

Mark Addo

“I am expecting the squad any moment soon. I know for a fact that there were some issues with players in terms of injury replacement and the technical team obviously needs time because inviting players to replace the injured ones will take a while,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Additionally, most players are playing over the weekend. Not all countries have released their list because of these challenges, so it’s not a deliberate decision to delay the naming of the squad.

“Ghanaians should expect the squad either before or on Monday. The list should be out by Monday because the team is expected to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday to commence preparation,” he added.

Ghana, who sit top of their Group need a draw or a win to secure a place for the tournament that will be held in Ivory Coast next year.