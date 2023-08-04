The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will host Ghana’s final match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars will lock horns with CAR on September 7 with a draw or a win to secure a place for the Black Stars in the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

After playing five matches, Ghana is top of Group E with nine points.

Ghana has not lost at the Baba Yara Stadium in the last 23 years following their AFCON quarter-final defeat to South Africa in 2000.

Ghana has, however, not impressed in their last three matches where they have won one and drawn the other two and they are looking to step up in order to book their place at the tournament.

The Chris Hughton-led team is aiming at reaching the tournament and trying to end their over forty-year trophy drought.

They last won the AFCON in 1982 and have since then been in three finals which all ended up in defeats.

The Black Stars will open camp in Accra before jetting off to Kumasi for the game. The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.