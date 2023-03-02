The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will not be available for domestic competitions until after Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifier against Angola.

This emerges after a meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the country’s football governing body and the National Sports Authority [NSA].

The decision will allow the pitch managers ample time to further improve the quality of the pitch for the upcoming game this month.

Ghana is scheduled to play back-to-back games against Angola in the qualifiers with the first game scheduled to be played in Kumasi on March 23 before the return game in four days in Luanda.

The Black Meteors also will also host Algeria in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

However, the only match to be affected is the Ghana Premier League Matchday 21 fixture between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.

All other domestic competitions scheduled to take place at the stadium will proceed as planned after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.